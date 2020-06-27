All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM

5460 Nestle Avenue

5460 Nestle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5460 Nestle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
***** PRIME TARZANA LOCATION******OWNER NEEDS IT RENTED NOW!!!
Nicely sized 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms Tarzana home in a quiet neighborhood. Features include; den, large living room with corner fireplace, dining area, large kitchen with granite counter tops, additional eating area in kitchen, newer wood flooring, conveniently located indoor laundry room with storage. Private backyard with covered patio. Attached 2 car garage. New interior paint. New carpet in the bedrooms. Prime location within close proximity to Ventura Blvd. Walking distance to the local library, restaurants, grocery stores and shopping. For more information, please call Christine at 323-356-7971.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 Nestle Avenue have any available units?
5460 Nestle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 Nestle Avenue have?
Some of 5460 Nestle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 Nestle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5460 Nestle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 Nestle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5460 Nestle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5460 Nestle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5460 Nestle Avenue offers parking.
Does 5460 Nestle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5460 Nestle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 Nestle Avenue have a pool?
No, 5460 Nestle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5460 Nestle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5460 Nestle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 Nestle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5460 Nestle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
