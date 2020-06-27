5460 Nestle Avenue

Amenities

Nicely sized 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms Tarzana home in a quiet neighborhood. Features include; den, large living room with corner fireplace, dining area, large kitchen with granite counter tops, additional eating area in kitchen, newer wood flooring, conveniently located indoor laundry room with storage. Private backyard with covered patio. Attached 2 car garage. New interior paint. New carpet in the bedrooms. Prime location within close proximity to Ventura Blvd. Walking distance to the local library, restaurants, grocery stores and shopping. For more information, please call Christine at 323-356-7971.