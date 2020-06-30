546 North MARTEL Avenue

Amenities

This Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom Spanish home has been meticulously remodeled with style while still maintaining its breathtaking original character throughout. The open and spacious floor plan has hardwood floors and beautiful vaulted ceilings. Large living room with fireplace, coved decorative ceilings, and a gorgeous arched window that looks out to your front yard. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large breakfast nook opens to beautiful formal dining room. Remodeled bathrooms, adorable front patio, central air and heat, and detached 2-car garage w/ additional parking in driveway. An absolute jewel! Located in close proximity to The Grove, The Beverly Center, Melrose Village, West Hollywood, Pan Pacific Park, Fairfax Village, restaurants, cafes, entertainment and culture in LA! Small pets allowed.