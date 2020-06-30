All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

546 North MARTEL Avenue

546 North Martel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

546 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom Spanish home has been meticulously remodeled with style while still maintaining its breathtaking original character throughout. The open and spacious floor plan has hardwood floors and beautiful vaulted ceilings. Large living room with fireplace, coved decorative ceilings, and a gorgeous arched window that looks out to your front yard. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large breakfast nook opens to beautiful formal dining room. Remodeled bathrooms, adorable front patio, central air and heat, and detached 2-car garage w/ additional parking in driveway. An absolute jewel! Located in close proximity to The Grove, The Beverly Center, Melrose Village, West Hollywood, Pan Pacific Park, Fairfax Village, restaurants, cafes, entertainment and culture in LA! Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 North MARTEL Avenue have any available units?
546 North MARTEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 North MARTEL Avenue have?
Some of 546 North MARTEL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 North MARTEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
546 North MARTEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 North MARTEL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 North MARTEL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 546 North MARTEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 546 North MARTEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 546 North MARTEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 North MARTEL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 North MARTEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 546 North MARTEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 546 North MARTEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 546 North MARTEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 546 North MARTEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 North MARTEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

