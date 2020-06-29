All apartments in Los Angeles
546 N Spaulding Ave
Last updated March 16 2020 at 7:26 AM

546 N Spaulding Ave

546 North Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

546 North Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Beautiful Spanish style duplex. Occupies entire first floor of duplex on corner lot, feels like living in your own house, approx. 1400 sq. ft. Huge sunken living room, separate formal dining room and 'breakfast nook', galley kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer, 2 baths and 2 large bedrooms. Master bedroom is very large with a walk-in closet and a separate vanity alcove with another closet. Lots of character: hardwood floors, high ceilings, French windows, original woodwork, crown mouldings and tile. Has a large completely private patio facing the front yard. Great location, one block from Melrose and a short walk to the Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 N Spaulding Ave have any available units?
546 N Spaulding Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 N Spaulding Ave have?
Some of 546 N Spaulding Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 N Spaulding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
546 N Spaulding Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 N Spaulding Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 N Spaulding Ave is pet friendly.
Does 546 N Spaulding Ave offer parking?
No, 546 N Spaulding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 546 N Spaulding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 N Spaulding Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 N Spaulding Ave have a pool?
No, 546 N Spaulding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 546 N Spaulding Ave have accessible units?
No, 546 N Spaulding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 546 N Spaulding Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 N Spaulding Ave has units with dishwashers.
