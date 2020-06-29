546 N Spaulding Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Beautiful Spanish style duplex. Occupies entire first floor of duplex on corner lot, feels like living in your own house, approx. 1400 sq. ft. Huge sunken living room, separate formal dining room and 'breakfast nook', galley kitchen, laundry room with washer and dryer, 2 baths and 2 large bedrooms. Master bedroom is very large with a walk-in closet and a separate vanity alcove with another closet. Lots of character: hardwood floors, high ceilings, French windows, original woodwork, crown mouldings and tile. Has a large completely private patio facing the front yard. Great location, one block from Melrose and a short walk to the Grove.