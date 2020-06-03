All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5453 AURA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5453 AURA Avenue
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:09 AM

5453 AURA Avenue

5453 Aura Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5453 Aura Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Large scale single-story home on over a 15K flat lot South of Ventura! This stunning corner-lot home sits on a quiet tree lined street and features 4 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms. Open versatile floor plan great for entertaining with soaring high ceilings and much more! This home is infused with an abundance of natural light. Oversized private backyard is an entertainer's dream with pool, spa and lush grounds. California living at it's best with indoor/outdoor flow. Amazing walkability to Ventura with access to all the shops, dining and services Tarzana has to offers. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5453 AURA Avenue have any available units?
5453 AURA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5453 AURA Avenue have?
Some of 5453 AURA Avenue's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5453 AURA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5453 AURA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5453 AURA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5453 AURA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5453 AURA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5453 AURA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5453 AURA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5453 AURA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5453 AURA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5453 AURA Avenue has a pool.
Does 5453 AURA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5453 AURA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5453 AURA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5453 AURA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College