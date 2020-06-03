5453 AURA Avenue

Amenities

garage pool hot tub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Large scale single-story home on over a 15K flat lot South of Ventura! This stunning corner-lot home sits on a quiet tree lined street and features 4 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathrooms. Open versatile floor plan great for entertaining with soaring high ceilings and much more! This home is infused with an abundance of natural light. Oversized private backyard is an entertainer's dream with pool, spa and lush grounds. California living at it's best with indoor/outdoor flow. Amazing walkability to Ventura with access to all the shops, dining and services Tarzana has to offers. A must see!