Los Angeles, CA
5450 NORWICH Avenue
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

5450 NORWICH Avenue

5450 Norwich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5450 Norwich Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
FOR LEASE! 5450 Norwich Ave in Sherman Oaks with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,752 sq ft on a 7,798 sq ft lot. Fantastic California contemporary residence with lots of bright open spaces and natural light. This charming cozy home has hardwood floors and modern white aesthetic throughout. Enjoy a large chef's kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances - a welcoming environment perfect for hosting and entertaining. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms feature modern styling and fixtures. The completely private and very lush backyard with great sized pool and patio is not to be missed. Five minutes away from Costco, Target, LA Fitness, CVS, Starbucks, and more! Adjacent to the 80-acre Lake Balboa Park with walking trails, giant Japanese Garden, archery range, golf courses, fishing and beautiful outdoor scenes. Five minutes away from major retail stores such as Costco, Target, and the LA River Bike Path. Can be leased un-furnished for $5,000 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5450 NORWICH Avenue have any available units?
5450 NORWICH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5450 NORWICH Avenue have?
Some of 5450 NORWICH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5450 NORWICH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5450 NORWICH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5450 NORWICH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5450 NORWICH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5450 NORWICH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5450 NORWICH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5450 NORWICH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5450 NORWICH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5450 NORWICH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5450 NORWICH Avenue has a pool.
Does 5450 NORWICH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5450 NORWICH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5450 NORWICH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5450 NORWICH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
