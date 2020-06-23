5450 NORWICH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

FOR LEASE! 5450 Norwich Ave in Sherman Oaks with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,752 sq ft on a 7,798 sq ft lot. Fantastic California contemporary residence with lots of bright open spaces and natural light. This charming cozy home has hardwood floors and modern white aesthetic throughout. Enjoy a large chef's kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances - a welcoming environment perfect for hosting and entertaining. Spacious bedrooms and bathrooms feature modern styling and fixtures. The completely private and very lush backyard with great sized pool and patio is not to be missed. Five minutes away from Costco, Target, LA Fitness, CVS, Starbucks, and more! Adjacent to the 80-acre Lake Balboa Park with walking trails, giant Japanese Garden, archery range, golf courses, fishing and beautiful outdoor scenes. Five minutes away from major retail stores such as Costco, Target, and the LA River Bike Path. Can be leased un-furnished for $5,000 a month.