5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this nifty newly-renovated 870-square-foot apartment in Los Angeles, California for yourself! It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. With assigned uncovered parking space and free parking, this 5444 unit along Colfax Avenue is in the friendly Valley Village neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The interior which is well-lit and well-ventilated has hardwood and tile flooring, and granite top courts. The nice kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth countertops with backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen modern appliances like gas oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. For climate control, the apartment has forced air heating. The bedrooms are comfy, well-ventilated, and well-lit thanks to its wide windows that allow ample sunlight and air to enter the rooms. Its tidy bathroom has a separate shower space enclosed in glass doors. A thermostat heater and window type A/C are also installed in the unit for climate control. For your laundry needs, a shared coin-operated washer and dryer are available in its laundry room. Pets are welcome in and around the property, too, particularly cats. Dogs are fine for as long as they are small in size. Be reminded though that there is a $500 deposit per pet.



This location is very bikable and somewhat walkable so errands can be accomplished on foot or better by bicycle, to and from Downtown Burbank. The Metro Red Line (802) at the North Hollywood Station stop is just approximately a 14-minute walk away from the apartment. If one is looking for a place to hang out with family and friends during free time the property also has a private yard for it. So what are you waiting for? Book a showing now!



Bike Score: 80



Nearby parks: North Hollywood Park, North Hollywood Park, and Moorpark Park.



Nearby Schools:

Colfax Charter Elementary School - 0.61 miles, 9/10

North Hollywood Senior High School - 0.28 miles, 8/10

Walter Reed Middle School - 1.2 miles, 7/10

Burbank Boulevard Elementary School - 0.62 miles, 5/10



Bus li



(RLNE4771688)