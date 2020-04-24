All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1

5444 Colfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5444 Colfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this nifty newly-renovated 870-square-foot apartment in Los Angeles, California for yourself! It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. With assigned uncovered parking space and free parking, this 5444 unit along Colfax Avenue is in the friendly Valley Village neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The interior which is well-lit and well-ventilated has hardwood and tile flooring, and granite top courts. The nice kitchen consists of cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth countertops with backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen modern appliances like gas oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. For climate control, the apartment has forced air heating. The bedrooms are comfy, well-ventilated, and well-lit thanks to its wide windows that allow ample sunlight and air to enter the rooms. Its tidy bathroom has a separate shower space enclosed in glass doors. A thermostat heater and window type A/C are also installed in the unit for climate control. For your laundry needs, a shared coin-operated washer and dryer are available in its laundry room. Pets are welcome in and around the property, too, particularly cats. Dogs are fine for as long as they are small in size. Be reminded though that there is a $500 deposit per pet.

This location is very bikable and somewhat walkable so errands can be accomplished on foot or better by bicycle, to and from Downtown Burbank. The Metro Red Line (802) at the North Hollywood Station stop is just approximately a 14-minute walk away from the apartment. If one is looking for a place to hang out with family and friends during free time the property also has a private yard for it. So what are you waiting for? Book a showing now!

Bike Score: 80

Nearby parks: North Hollywood Park, North Hollywood Park, and Moorpark Park.

Nearby Schools:
Colfax Charter Elementary School - 0.61 miles, 9/10
North Hollywood Senior High School - 0.28 miles, 8/10
Walter Reed Middle School - 1.2 miles, 7/10
Burbank Boulevard Elementary School - 0.62 miles, 5/10

Bus li

(RLNE4771688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 have any available units?
5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 have?
Some of 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5444 Colfax Avenue Apartment Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
