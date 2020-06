Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Huge Condo in gated building located in Prime Encino. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second story unit with approximately 1600 feet a 2 parking spaces (side-by-side). Unit features 2 spacious master suites, a separate dining room and a private balcony. Kitchen features granite countertops, side by side refrigerator (included) new flooring throughout, washer and dryer in unit and lots of closet space. Take a dip in the community pool or relax in the hot tub. Call for more information.