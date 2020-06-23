All apartments in Los Angeles
544 N Heliotrope Dr

544 North Heliotrope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

544 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
About the Unit:
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Stove & Fridge Included
Great Closet Space
Laundry On Site
Street Parking Only

About the Building:
Secure, Private Living Environent
Centrally Located
Friendly Neighbors

(RLNE3581813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have any available units?
544 N Heliotrope Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have?
Some of 544 N Heliotrope Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 N Heliotrope Dr currently offering any rent specials?
544 N Heliotrope Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 N Heliotrope Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 N Heliotrope Dr is pet friendly.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr offer parking?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not offer parking.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 N Heliotrope Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have a pool?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not have a pool.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have accessible units?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
