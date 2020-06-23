Rent Calculator
544 N Heliotrope Dr
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 8
544 N Heliotrope Dr
544 North Heliotrope Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
544 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Stove & Fridge Included
Great Closet Space
Laundry On Site
Street Parking Only
Secure, Private Living Environent
Centrally Located
Friendly Neighbors
(RLNE3581813)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have any available units?
544 N Heliotrope Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have?
Some of 544 N Heliotrope Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 544 N Heliotrope Dr currently offering any rent specials?
544 N Heliotrope Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 N Heliotrope Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 N Heliotrope Dr is pet friendly.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr offer parking?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not offer parking.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 N Heliotrope Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have a pool?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not have a pool.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have accessible units?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 544 N Heliotrope Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 N Heliotrope Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
