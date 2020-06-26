5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Brand new luxurious, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, apartment home property rental on a brand-new modern style-building (completed in 2018) in Valley Village in Los Angeles. This property is in the border of Valley Village and North Hollywood.



This penthouse 4th-floor units amazing interior features hardwood floors, white mantle fireplace, washer, dryer, stylish bathrooms, and a gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets and drawers, as well as stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are bright and airy with mirror closets which are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Centralized AC and gas heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a relaxing balcony with a great view of the area. Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited. There is no wall sharing. It comes with underground, secure, garage has 2 parking spots.



Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Pike Field, Picnic Area on Coldwater Canyon, North Hollywood Park, and Studio City Park.



The property's Walkscore is 80/100 and Bikescore is 78/100.



