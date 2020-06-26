All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302

5432 Hermitage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5432 Hermitage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Hurry!!! Limited
offer!Move-in on or before Marchthe 31st 2020 and take advantage of
a 50% discount on the 1st full month rent.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) or Call us 425 321 0364

Brand new luxurious, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, apartment home property rental on a brand-new modern style-building (completed in 2018) in Valley Village in Los Angeles. This property is in the border of Valley Village and North Hollywood.

This penthouse 4th-floor units amazing interior features hardwood floors, white mantle fireplace, washer, dryer, stylish bathrooms, and a gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets and drawers, as well as stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are bright and airy with mirror closets which are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Centralized AC and gas heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a relaxing balcony with a great view of the area. Pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited. There is no wall sharing. It comes with underground, secure, garage has 2 parking spots.

Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aB6xykQDTS5

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Pike Field, Picnic Area on Coldwater Canyon, North Hollywood Park, and Studio City Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 80/100 and Bikescore is 78 /100. It's located in a Very W

(RLNE5590810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 have any available units?
5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 have?
Some of 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 Hermitage Avenue Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College