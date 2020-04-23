All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5432 Edgewood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5432 Edgewood Place
Last updated April 30 2019 at 8:43 AM

5432 Edgewood Place

5432 Edgewood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5432 Edgewood Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 1923 single family house in Miracle Mile district.

3 bedrooms + formal dining room or home office. 1 3/4 bathrooms.

Separate laundry room with hookups

Hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace.

Bonus 20 x 20 converted garage studio
Large storage rooms and work shop.

Huge fenced in private yard with Tiki bar and entertaining area with extra fridge.

Convenient to museums shops, banks and supermarkets.

Close to all freeways and 20 min. Surface streets to beach.

Excellent credit and references a must-No dogs cat OK

$4250 per month $7500 sec deposit which can be paid in 3 installments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5432 Edgewood Place have any available units?
5432 Edgewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5432 Edgewood Place have?
Some of 5432 Edgewood Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5432 Edgewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
5432 Edgewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 Edgewood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5432 Edgewood Place is pet friendly.
Does 5432 Edgewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 5432 Edgewood Place offers parking.
Does 5432 Edgewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5432 Edgewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 Edgewood Place have a pool?
No, 5432 Edgewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 5432 Edgewood Place have accessible units?
No, 5432 Edgewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 Edgewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5432 Edgewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College