5432 Edgewood Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed garage fireplace refrigerator

Charming 1923 single family house in Miracle Mile district.



3 bedrooms + formal dining room or home office. 1 3/4 bathrooms.



Separate laundry room with hookups



Hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace.



Bonus 20 x 20 converted garage studio

Large storage rooms and work shop.



Huge fenced in private yard with Tiki bar and entertaining area with extra fridge.



Convenient to museums shops, banks and supermarkets.



Close to all freeways and 20 min. Surface streets to beach.



Excellent credit and references a must-No dogs cat OK



$4250 per month $7500 sec deposit which can be paid in 3 installments.