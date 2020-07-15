5430 Carlton Way Apt 14

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!



5430 Carlton Way is located In a great neighborhood, and is only three blocks away from the trailhead at Griffith Park! It's just half a block from Ralph's, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, The Redline and a ton of great restaurants. This is a safe, walkable neighborhood with a ton to offer.



The large studio has hardwood floors throughout the living room and the kitchen, a full (and separate) kitchen with fridge, extra closet space in the hallway that separates the bathroom from the living room, and plenty of light from both sides of the unit. This unit is on the top floor!



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. THIS UNIT DOES NOT INCLUDE PARKING.



Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 for a video walkthrough. Accepts Section 8.



