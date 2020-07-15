All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

5430 Carlton Way Apt 14

5430 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
See all
Location

5430 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Due to COVID-19 we will not be doing regular showings. If there's a unit you'd like to see just send a text asking for a video walk-through and we'll text you a 1-2 minute video of the unit. The description for the unit will be shown below. Also, if you move in within a few days from the time you apply you'll get 2 weeks rent free!

5430 Carlton Way is located In a great neighborhood, and is only three blocks away from the trailhead at Griffith Park! It's just half a block from Ralph's, Starbucks, Jamba Juice, The Redline and a ton of great restaurants. This is a safe, walkable neighborhood with a ton to offer.

The large studio has hardwood floors throughout the living room and the kitchen, a full (and separate) kitchen with fridge, extra closet space in the hallway that separates the bathroom from the living room, and plenty of light from both sides of the unit. This unit is on the top floor!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 2 weeks. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify. THIS UNIT DOES NOT INCLUDE PARKING.

Please ***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 for a video walkthrough. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4982358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 have any available units?
5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 have?
Some of 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 currently offering any rent specials?
5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 pet-friendly?
No, 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 offer parking?
Yes, 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 offers parking.
Does 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 have a pool?
No, 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 does not have a pool.
Does 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 have accessible units?
No, 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5430 Carlton Way Apt 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
