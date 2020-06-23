All apartments in Los Angeles
5429 Newcastle Avenue

5429 N Newcastle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5429 N Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1.75 baths condominium in the heart of Encino!!!Expanded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Quarts counter top!!!Nice dining area of the kitchen!!!Gorgeous laminated wood flooring throughout!!!Large living room with enclosed balcony!!!Master bedroom with walk-in closet!!!The second bedroom is a good size as well!!Updated bathrooms with nice counter tops and cabinets!!!Gated building with pool and elevators!!!Community laundry room in every floor!!!Walking distance to Ventura Blvd and close to shopping places and all!!!A great place to call home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
5429 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 5429 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5429 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
No, 5429 Newcastle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 Newcastle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5429 Newcastle Avenue has a pool.
Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5429 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5429 Newcastle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
