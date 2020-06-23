5429 Newcastle Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1.75 baths condominium in the heart of Encino!!!Expanded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Quarts counter top!!!Nice dining area of the kitchen!!!Gorgeous laminated wood flooring throughout!!!Large living room with enclosed balcony!!!Master bedroom with walk-in closet!!!The second bedroom is a good size as well!!Updated bathrooms with nice counter tops and cabinets!!!Gated building with pool and elevators!!!Community laundry room in every floor!!!Walking distance to Ventura Blvd and close to shopping places and all!!!A great place to call home!!!