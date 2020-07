Amenities

garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Single family home located on a low traffic street very private and quiet home offers an open living room and beautifully renovated from top to bottom with open floor plan, light and bright, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, high ceilings, large yard offers a playground for kids. 2 car parking garage. Freshly painted and ready to go! Tenant must carry renter's insurance. Close proximity to shopping and dining on Ventura Blvd, easy access to the 101 Freeway.