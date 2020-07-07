5422 Carlton Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

GREAT SPACE FOR COUPLES. MONTH TO MONTH LEASE.



Hi all. For the past few months, I've been living in a really charming little cottage/guest house in East Hollywood, close to Los Feliz and Griffith Park. I'm moving to a new apartment in West Hollywood, and am looking for a replacement tenant to take over.



As mentioned, it's a 1-bedroom, 1-bath free-standing cottage on the same property as a larger home. Three really nice guys live in the main house, but you'd have the guest house all to yourself. It's sunny, airy, and very private. There's a fridge and gas oven, and you'd have access to the washer-dryer in the main house. Lots of shelving and a very large walk-in closet too.



You would have access to shared outdoor space, including a patio and a front garden, both with seating areas. The property has a lot of trees and greenery, and it's well-maintained. You would also have access to a little greenhouse attached to the cottage, if you're inclined to garden.



It's a great space, in a cool area close to Silver Lake/Echo Park, and a 5 minute walk from Los Feliz and Griffith Park. The Red Line Metro is right around the corner, as is a dry cleaners, Walgreens, Ralphs, Marshalls and Home Depot.



Pet friendly, upon approval from the landlord. The property manager lives down the street, and is really nice/helpful. Housemmates, as mentioned, are great guys. Everyone splits utilities and Internet, usually ~$125 a month, but often less. There is a parking spot directly in front of the guest house for your use, but I often just park on the street. (No permit required.)



Pictures attached. (I'll be taking the furniture.) Shoot me a message if you'd like to set up a viewing or have questions. I'm hoping to fill the place by November 1, but am flexible.