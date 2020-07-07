All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5422 Carlton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5422 Carlton Way
Last updated November 4 2019 at 8:07 AM

5422 Carlton Way

5422 Carlton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5422 Carlton Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
GREAT SPACE FOR COUPLES. MONTH TO MONTH LEASE.

Hi all. For the past few months, I've been living in a really charming little cottage/guest house in East Hollywood, close to Los Feliz and Griffith Park. I'm moving to a new apartment in West Hollywood, and am looking for a replacement tenant to take over.

As mentioned, it's a 1-bedroom, 1-bath free-standing cottage on the same property as a larger home. Three really nice guys live in the main house, but you'd have the guest house all to yourself. It's sunny, airy, and very private. There's a fridge and gas oven, and you'd have access to the washer-dryer in the main house. Lots of shelving and a very large walk-in closet too.

You would have access to shared outdoor space, including a patio and a front garden, both with seating areas. The property has a lot of trees and greenery, and it's well-maintained. You would also have access to a little greenhouse attached to the cottage, if you're inclined to garden.

It's a great space, in a cool area close to Silver Lake/Echo Park, and a 5 minute walk from Los Feliz and Griffith Park. The Red Line Metro is right around the corner, as is a dry cleaners, Walgreens, Ralphs, Marshalls and Home Depot.

Pet friendly, upon approval from the landlord. The property manager lives down the street, and is really nice/helpful. Housemmates, as mentioned, are great guys. Everyone splits utilities and Internet, usually ~$125 a month, but often less. There is a parking spot directly in front of the guest house for your use, but I often just park on the street. (No permit required.)

Pictures attached. (I'll be taking the furniture.) Shoot me a message if you'd like to set up a viewing or have questions. I'm hoping to fill the place by November 1, but am flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 Carlton Way have any available units?
5422 Carlton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5422 Carlton Way have?
Some of 5422 Carlton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5422 Carlton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5422 Carlton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 Carlton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5422 Carlton Way is pet friendly.
Does 5422 Carlton Way offer parking?
Yes, 5422 Carlton Way offers parking.
Does 5422 Carlton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5422 Carlton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 Carlton Way have a pool?
No, 5422 Carlton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5422 Carlton Way have accessible units?
No, 5422 Carlton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 Carlton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5422 Carlton Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College