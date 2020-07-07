5422 Carlton Way

Amenities
GREAT SPACE FOR COUPLES. MONTH TO MONTH LEASE.
Hi all. For the past few months, I've been living in a really charming little cottage/guest house in East Hollywood, close to Los Feliz and Griffith Park. I'm moving to a new apartment in West Hollywood, and am looking for a replacement tenant to take over.
As mentioned, it's a 1-bedroom, 1-bath free-standing cottage on the same property as a larger home. Three really nice guys live in the main house, but you'd have the guest house all to yourself. It's sunny, airy, and very private. There's a fridge and gas oven, and you'd have access to the washer-dryer in the main house. Lots of shelving and a very large walk-in closet too.
You would have access to shared outdoor space, including a patio and a front garden, both with seating areas. The property has a lot of trees and greenery, and it's well-maintained. You would also have access to a little greenhouse attached to the cottage, if you're inclined to garden.
It's a great space, in a cool area close to Silver Lake/Echo Park, and a 5 minute walk from Los Feliz and Griffith Park. The Red Line Metro is right around the corner, as is a dry cleaners, Walgreens, Ralphs, Marshalls and Home Depot.
Pet friendly, upon approval from the landlord. The property manager lives down the street, and is really nice/helpful. Housemmates, as mentioned, are great guys. Everyone splits utilities and Internet, usually ~$125 a month, but often less. There is a parking spot directly in front of the guest house for your use, but I often just park on the street. (No permit required.)
Pictures attached. (I'll be taking the furniture.) Shoot me a message if you'd like to set up a viewing or have questions. I'm hoping to fill the place by November 1, but am flexible.