Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:35 PM

5420 Harold Way #503

5420 W Harold Way · No Longer Available
Location

5420 W Harold Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently Updated Penthouse in 11 unit town-home complex that sits at the back of a quiet culda-sac street. Open floor plan, tons of light streaming in through over sized windows and private balcony/patio doors. Modern kitchen with full appliance package: fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. New appliances. Down the steps is the En suite King Sized Bedroom, enormous walk in closet, and fully renovated bath. Bathroom includes an over sized bathtub, separate standing shower with abundant space, and dual sinks. Across the hall is the second bedroom with it's own set of closets and additional full bath. Full sized washer/dryer (brand new) in the hallway. 2 car gated parking (tandem), community rooftop, central a/c and heat, and an additional 1/2 bath off the living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Harold Way #503 have any available units?
5420 Harold Way #503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5420 Harold Way #503 have?
Some of 5420 Harold Way #503's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Harold Way #503 currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Harold Way #503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Harold Way #503 pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Harold Way #503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5420 Harold Way #503 offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Harold Way #503 offers parking.
Does 5420 Harold Way #503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Harold Way #503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Harold Way #503 have a pool?
No, 5420 Harold Way #503 does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Harold Way #503 have accessible units?
No, 5420 Harold Way #503 does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Harold Way #503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Harold Way #503 has units with dishwashers.

