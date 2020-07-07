5420 Harold Way #503

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently Updated Penthouse in 11 unit town-home complex that sits at the back of a quiet culda-sac street. Open floor plan, tons of light streaming in through over sized windows and private balcony/patio doors. Modern kitchen with full appliance package: fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. New appliances. Down the steps is the En suite King Sized Bedroom, enormous walk in closet, and fully renovated bath. Bathroom includes an over sized bathtub, separate standing shower with abundant space, and dual sinks. Across the hall is the second bedroom with it's own set of closets and additional full bath. Full sized washer/dryer (brand new) in the hallway. 2 car gated parking (tandem), community rooftop, central a/c and heat, and an additional 1/2 bath off the living area.