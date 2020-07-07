5407 Sierra Vista Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed84a41013 ---- Stylish Studio near Hollywood This rare find is lovely both inside and out! Unit features original hardwood floors, charming updated kitchen, tons of natural light, large windows, and generous closet space. Enjoy the vintage-style fixtures, great lighting, and exposed brick, that give this space a classic loft vibe. Convenient to Silverlake, LACC campus, Paramount, and more. Hopping on the 101 or the 2 makes getting downtown or out of town a breeze. Call 424-400-7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Large windows/natural light Updated Fixtures Laundry Onsite Hardwood Floors Street parking only LEASE TERMS: 1-Year Lease **pictures and description may not be of exact unit**