All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5407 Sierra Vista Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 4:23 AM

5407 Sierra Vista Avenue

5407 W Sierra Vista Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5407 W Sierra Vista Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed84a41013 ---- Stylish Studio near Hollywood This rare find is lovely both inside and out! Unit features original hardwood floors, charming updated kitchen, tons of natural light, large windows, and generous closet space. Enjoy the vintage-style fixtures, great lighting, and exposed brick, that give this space a classic loft vibe. Convenient to Silverlake, LACC campus, Paramount, and more. Hopping on the 101 or the 2 makes getting downtown or out of town a breeze. Call 424-400-7010 to schedule a viewing. KEY FEATURES: Large windows/natural light Updated Fixtures Laundry Onsite Hardwood Floors Street parking only LEASE TERMS: 1-Year Lease **pictures and description may not be of exact unit**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue have any available units?
5407 Sierra Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Sierra Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5407 Sierra Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College