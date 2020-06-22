All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 18 2020 at 5:24 AM

5405 BLACK OAK Drive

5405 Black Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Black Oak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A beautifully renovated Mid-Century Ranch style home available for lease mid-December in the verdant Oaks neighborhood, the most desirable section of Los Feliz. The spacious residence combines modern amenities with mid-century roots, including an airy layout and large windows that welcome the daylight. Character-rich details abound with built-ins, pocket doors, rich wood flooring and paneling, and a stunning living room fireplace. The updated kitchen features white cabinetry, stainless appliances and gorgeous floor tile. Two bedrooms include the Master with a walk-in closet and luxurious en-suite bathroom. The den can double as an extra bedroom, playroom or office, and there is basement storage. Outside find a nice patio area, ideal for starlit dinner parties. The home has central a/c, Nest, and a detached garage with laundry. This serene corner-lot location is just steps from the trails of Griffith Park, and near the happening culinary scenes in Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 BLACK OAK Drive have any available units?
5405 BLACK OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 BLACK OAK Drive have?
Some of 5405 BLACK OAK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 BLACK OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5405 BLACK OAK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 BLACK OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5405 BLACK OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5405 BLACK OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5405 BLACK OAK Drive does offer parking.
Does 5405 BLACK OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 BLACK OAK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 BLACK OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 5405 BLACK OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5405 BLACK OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 5405 BLACK OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 BLACK OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 BLACK OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
