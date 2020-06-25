5401 Vanalden Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction walk in closets pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction

Rare ONE STORY Nantucket Cape Cod Masterpiece With A Circular Driveway Nestled Behind Gates In Prime Tarzana! Just A Quick Drive To Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and Much More. Soaring High Ceilings & Free-Flow Open Layout Welcomes The Pickiest Of Buyers. Dont Miss The Dream Kitchen Complete W/ Top Of The Line Appliances, Center Island And Spacious Walk-In Pantry. All 5 Bedrooms Feel Like Masters With Walk-In Closets, Each With Their Own Private Baths. The Grand Master Suite Is Truly One Of A kind With Designer Craftsmanship And Fantastic Attention To Detail Throughout. Enjoy Direct Access To A Private Outdoor Patio/Lounge Surrounding The Fireplace. The Master Also Features A Sitting Area, Stunning Ensuite Bathroom & Massive Walk-In Closet. You Will Also Find A Fully Integrated Smart Home System, Wet bar, Spectacular Family Room Accented By An Indoor/Outdoor Entertainment Area. This ONE Story Beauty Also Boasts A Spacious Dining Room & And Opens To The Formal Living oom. Situated Beautifully on a 16,755 Flat Lot, The Backyard with a Sparkling Pool/Spa and Outdoor BBQ with Plenty of Seating for your Guests. Dont Miss It!