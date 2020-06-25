All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5401 Vanalden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5401 Vanalden Avenue
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

5401 Vanalden Avenue

5401 Vanalden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5401 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
Rare ONE STORY Nantucket Cape Cod Masterpiece With A Circular Driveway Nestled Behind Gates In Prime Tarzana! Just A Quick Drive To Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment and Much More. Soaring High Ceilings & Free-Flow Open Layout Welcomes The Pickiest Of Buyers. Dont Miss The Dream Kitchen Complete W/ Top Of The Line Appliances, Center Island And Spacious Walk-In Pantry. All 5 Bedrooms Feel Like Masters With Walk-In Closets, Each With Their Own Private Baths. The Grand Master Suite Is Truly One Of A kind With Designer Craftsmanship And Fantastic Attention To Detail Throughout. Enjoy Direct Access To A Private Outdoor Patio/Lounge Surrounding The Fireplace. The Master Also Features A Sitting Area, Stunning Ensuite Bathroom & Massive Walk-In Closet. You Will Also Find A Fully Integrated Smart Home System, Wet bar, Spectacular Family Room Accented By An Indoor/Outdoor Entertainment Area. This ONE Story Beauty Also Boasts A Spacious Dining Room & And Opens To The Formal Living oom. Situated Beautifully on a 16,755 Flat Lot, The Backyard with a Sparkling Pool/Spa and Outdoor BBQ with Plenty of Seating for your Guests. Dont Miss It!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Vanalden Avenue have any available units?
5401 Vanalden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 Vanalden Avenue have?
Some of 5401 Vanalden Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 Vanalden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Vanalden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Vanalden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Vanalden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5401 Vanalden Avenue offer parking?
No, 5401 Vanalden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5401 Vanalden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Vanalden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Vanalden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5401 Vanalden Avenue has a pool.
Does 5401 Vanalden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5401 Vanalden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Vanalden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Vanalden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College