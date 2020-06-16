5401 MURIETTA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is a beautiful 2 story home located on the corner of Murietta and Chandler. From the onset this house feels inviting with mature trees and landscape. When you walk in you fell right at home with dark wood floors that open up into a very good size family room to the left and formal dining room to the right. The kitchen has been nicely updated and is very open. The house has a great flow to it. The downstairs 3/4 bath has been recently updated. There is also a good area for your washer and dryer. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is generous size and has a very nicely updated master bathroom.Also connected to the bathroom is an attic, perfect for storage. The other bedrooms do share 1 bathroom that has a double sink. The backyard has a cozy pool and has a gate for those who need it. There is also a built in barbeque and decent size patio area. This is a must see home!