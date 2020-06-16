All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

5401 MURIETTA Avenue

5401 Murietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5401 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is a beautiful 2 story home located on the corner of Murietta and Chandler. From the onset this house feels inviting with mature trees and landscape. When you walk in you fell right at home with dark wood floors that open up into a very good size family room to the left and formal dining room to the right. The kitchen has been nicely updated and is very open. The house has a great flow to it. The downstairs 3/4 bath has been recently updated. There is also a good area for your washer and dryer. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is generous size and has a very nicely updated master bathroom.Also connected to the bathroom is an attic, perfect for storage. The other bedrooms do share 1 bathroom that has a double sink. The backyard has a cozy pool and has a gate for those who need it. There is also a built in barbeque and decent size patio area. This is a must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 MURIETTA Avenue have any available units?
5401 MURIETTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 MURIETTA Avenue have?
Some of 5401 MURIETTA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 MURIETTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5401 MURIETTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 MURIETTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5401 MURIETTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5401 MURIETTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5401 MURIETTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 5401 MURIETTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5401 MURIETTA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 MURIETTA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5401 MURIETTA Avenue has a pool.
Does 5401 MURIETTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5401 MURIETTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 MURIETTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 MURIETTA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
