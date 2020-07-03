5363 Garden Grove Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled Home in a Prime Location of Tarzana! Welcome Home to this stunning 3 bedroom home that features a spacious open floor plan great for entertaining. The newly remodeled kitchen offers quartz counter tops, stunning black hardware and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan combines the Dining Room, Living Room and Family Room spaces and is anchored by a brick fireplace. All Bedrooms are updated, bright and spacious. Main bathroom is contemporary with a large floating vanity, white counter top and a sunken large bathtub. Secondary bathroom has also been remodeled with a large walk-in shower. The Family Room has sliding doors that open up to a new beautiful deck for that inside-outside living feel. Laundry area with Washer and Dryer included is off the kitchen. Attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd, house of workship, Tarzana Village with great restaurants, shops, Whole Foods and much more. A Must See!