5363 Garden Grove Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

5363 Garden Grove Avenue

5363 Garden Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5363 Garden Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled Home in a Prime Location of Tarzana! Welcome Home to this stunning 3 bedroom home that features a spacious open floor plan great for entertaining. The newly remodeled kitchen offers quartz counter tops, stunning black hardware and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan combines the Dining Room, Living Room and Family Room spaces and is anchored by a brick fireplace. All Bedrooms are updated, bright and spacious. Main bathroom is contemporary with a large floating vanity, white counter top and a sunken large bathtub. Secondary bathroom has also been remodeled with a large walk-in shower. The Family Room has sliding doors that open up to a new beautiful deck for that inside-outside living feel. Laundry area with Washer and Dryer included is off the kitchen. Attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to Ventura Blvd, house of workship, Tarzana Village with great restaurants, shops, Whole Foods and much more. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5363 Garden Grove Avenue have any available units?
5363 Garden Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5363 Garden Grove Avenue have?
Some of 5363 Garden Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5363 Garden Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5363 Garden Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5363 Garden Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5363 Garden Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5363 Garden Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5363 Garden Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 5363 Garden Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5363 Garden Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5363 Garden Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 5363 Garden Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5363 Garden Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5363 Garden Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5363 Garden Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5363 Garden Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.

