5359 Oak Park Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Prepare to be impressed when you step inside this private-gated two-story Tuscan-inspired residence in the sought-after Amestoy Estates! Featuring chic finishes from top to bottom, you'll swoon over the elegance emanating throughout. Generous dimensions, vaulted and coffered ceilings, wine cellar, media room, wet bar, and more are just some of the fine features found on the main level. Elevate your culinary experience in the stunning kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. Enjoy the resort-style, pebble-tech pool & BBQ + bar area in privacy. Five bedrooms upstairs have en-suites, and each with their own balcony, a master bedroom with a luxurious bath w/ steam, plus an additional bedroom on the main level for your convenience. The Kaleidescape offers an unparalleled home cinema experience with the ability to store favorite movie and music collections to access right from the screen at any time, bypassing any commercials. Other features include a new basketball court, updated lighting in most areas, RH light fixtures, new interior paint and partial exterior, three-car garage, Ev charger, circular driveway, and new landscaping. Popular shopping and local destinations are nearby. Immaculate condition and packed full of dazzling features, this home is beautifully presented and ready for your arrival. Come discover endless fine finishes and features you'll adore while it's still available!