All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5359 Oak Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5359 Oak Park Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:37 AM

5359 Oak Park Avenue

5359 Oak Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5359 Oak Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Prepare to be impressed when you step inside this private-gated two-story Tuscan-inspired residence in the sought-after Amestoy Estates! Featuring chic finishes from top to bottom, you'll swoon over the elegance emanating throughout. Generous dimensions, vaulted and coffered ceilings, wine cellar, media room, wet bar, and more are just some of the fine features found on the main level. Elevate your culinary experience in the stunning kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. Enjoy the resort-style, pebble-tech pool & BBQ + bar area in privacy. Five bedrooms upstairs have en-suites, and each with their own balcony, a master bedroom with a luxurious bath w/ steam, plus an additional bedroom on the main level for your convenience. The Kaleidescape offers an unparalleled home cinema experience with the ability to store favorite movie and music collections to access right from the screen at any time, bypassing any commercials. Other features include a new basketball court, updated lighting in most areas, RH light fixtures, new interior paint and partial exterior, three-car garage, Ev charger, circular driveway, and new landscaping. Popular shopping and local destinations are nearby. Immaculate condition and packed full of dazzling features, this home is beautifully presented and ready for your arrival. Come discover endless fine finishes and features you'll adore while it's still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5359 Oak Park Avenue have any available units?
5359 Oak Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5359 Oak Park Avenue have?
Some of 5359 Oak Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5359 Oak Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5359 Oak Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5359 Oak Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5359 Oak Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5359 Oak Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5359 Oak Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 5359 Oak Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5359 Oak Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5359 Oak Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5359 Oak Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 5359 Oak Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5359 Oak Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5359 Oak Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5359 Oak Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College