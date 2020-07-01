5345 White Oak Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna

Prestigious Encino Spa East Townhome. Very private 3 BR 2.5 bath end unit, with almost 2100 sq. ft. of living area. Grand double-door entry with captivating iron chandelier. Soaring high ceiling, dramatic skylight window, recessed lighting, distinctive open staircase, and stylish fireplace in living room. Sizable formal dining room with light wood floors, wet bar with granite counter, and recessed lighting. Super-spacious bright kitchen features light wood floors, granite counters, ample cabinet space, island with range top, built-in desk, and a large breakfast area. Marvelous master suite features volume ceilings, cedar-lined walk-in closet, dressing area with make-up vanity, mirrored wardrobe doors, and charming cat walk outside of bedroom. Master bath includes two-door stall shower, double sink vanity, and built-in cabinetry. Ultra-handy laundry area with abundant cabinetry in the private two-car garage. Inviting patio area with tile floor. Other features include dual-zone heat and newer a/c system, and central vacuum system. Generous amenities include sparkling resort-style pool, two indoor spas, two steam rooms, fitness center, clubhouse (available for private events), beautifully landscaped grounds and courtyard areas, and security gates and access. Close proximity to shopping and dining along Ventura Blvd., including easy access to 101 Freeway. Refrigerator (newer), microwave, washer (newer), dryer, basic cable tv, and cold water included.