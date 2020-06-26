All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

534 North POINSETTIA Place

534 North Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Location

534 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW- SEPT 1ST Just on the market after a Beautiful Renovation is this charming 3 BR 2 Bathroom Spanish 1925 Side by Side Duplex. Walk through the beautiful arches from the Living Room to the Dining Room and bask in the glow of the NEW brass filament lighting fixtures. Off the kitchen sits a breakfast nook or bonus room. This home combines gorgeous Spanish detailing and charm with modern features. All wooden floors have been fully refinished and the bedrooms boast engineered or laminate wide plank flooring. Newly rehabbed 2nd bathroom and brand new washer and dryer. The expansive yard boasts mature trees and lots of space to share with your neighbor. 1 car enclosed garage. Landlord pays water. pets OK with Pet Fee. Applications and credit check per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 North POINSETTIA Place have any available units?
534 North POINSETTIA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 North POINSETTIA Place have?
Some of 534 North POINSETTIA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 North POINSETTIA Place currently offering any rent specials?
534 North POINSETTIA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 North POINSETTIA Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 North POINSETTIA Place is pet friendly.
Does 534 North POINSETTIA Place offer parking?
Yes, 534 North POINSETTIA Place offers parking.
Does 534 North POINSETTIA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 North POINSETTIA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 North POINSETTIA Place have a pool?
No, 534 North POINSETTIA Place does not have a pool.
Does 534 North POINSETTIA Place have accessible units?
No, 534 North POINSETTIA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 534 North POINSETTIA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 North POINSETTIA Place has units with dishwashers.
