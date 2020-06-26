534 North Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Mid-City West
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW- SEPT 1ST Just on the market after a Beautiful Renovation is this charming 3 BR 2 Bathroom Spanish 1925 Side by Side Duplex. Walk through the beautiful arches from the Living Room to the Dining Room and bask in the glow of the NEW brass filament lighting fixtures. Off the kitchen sits a breakfast nook or bonus room. This home combines gorgeous Spanish detailing and charm with modern features. All wooden floors have been fully refinished and the bedrooms boast engineered or laminate wide plank flooring. Newly rehabbed 2nd bathroom and brand new washer and dryer. The expansive yard boasts mature trees and lots of space to share with your neighbor. 1 car enclosed garage. Landlord pays water. pets OK with Pet Fee. Applications and credit check per person
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
