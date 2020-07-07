All apartments in Los Angeles
5335 NORWICH Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

5335 NORWICH Avenue

5335 Norwich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5335 Norwich Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome to an ultramodern oasis retreat nestled in beautiful Sherman Oaks. This luxury 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom is approximately 2,600 sq ft and is complete with a pool, hot tub and sizzles with its spectacular must-see interior. This home is a fully furnished rental that requires no add-ons whatsoever and is completely turn-key. The main entrance leads into a spacious living room with high ceilings, fireplace, and white marble floors that truly exhilarate your senses. Every room has custom built-ins and plenty of closets. Perfect for entertaining, the gourmet chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances and wine cooler. Enjoy plentiful open spaces and lots of natural light that really go to another level with the bright wall color. Private, fenced-in stone patio has plentiful lounging space and a large pool adjacent overlooking hot tub. A quarter mile away from Kester Avenue Elementary, many restaurants, and 101 and the 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 NORWICH Avenue have any available units?
5335 NORWICH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5335 NORWICH Avenue have?
Some of 5335 NORWICH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 NORWICH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5335 NORWICH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 NORWICH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5335 NORWICH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5335 NORWICH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5335 NORWICH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5335 NORWICH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5335 NORWICH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 NORWICH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5335 NORWICH Avenue has a pool.
Does 5335 NORWICH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5335 NORWICH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 NORWICH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5335 NORWICH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

