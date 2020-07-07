5335 NORWICH Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to an ultramodern oasis retreat nestled in beautiful Sherman Oaks. This luxury 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom is approximately 2,600 sq ft and is complete with a pool, hot tub and sizzles with its spectacular must-see interior. This home is a fully furnished rental that requires no add-ons whatsoever and is completely turn-key. The main entrance leads into a spacious living room with high ceilings, fireplace, and white marble floors that truly exhilarate your senses. Every room has custom built-ins and plenty of closets. Perfect for entertaining, the gourmet chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances and wine cooler. Enjoy plentiful open spaces and lots of natural light that really go to another level with the bright wall color. Private, fenced-in stone patio has plentiful lounging space and a large pool adjacent overlooking hot tub. A quarter mile away from Kester Avenue Elementary, many restaurants, and 101 and the 405 freeways.