Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5334 Lindley Avenue

5334 Lindley Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5334 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
FURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATHROOM
$1300/mo(security deposit $1300)$35 credit check

Private room and private bathroom in 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment with big balcony - in nice condo 1350 sq. ft. on 3rd floor (top floor) totally modern and renovated.
• Central ac/heat
• Wireless High-Speed Internet.
• Modern Style Kitchen
• Dining table with 4 chairs are all available for your use.
• Room with Contemporary Furniture
• Updated new bathroom
• New Hardwood flooring in bedroom
• Large double mirrored closet
• 3rd floor condo with no neighbors above.
• enclosed gated underground parking space
• 2 elevators in building
Located in a nice, peaceful neighborhood in Encino. Cross streets are Ventura and Lindley, 101 Freeway Exits are White Oak or Reseda. Conveniently located close to shopping, CSUN, Pierce College, West Valley Occupational Center, Tarzana Hospital, Northridge Hospital and restaurants. 5 min from Lake Balboa.
All utilities included except Electricity, we will be split between us (Bill every other month). Includes WiFi, Cable, Kartina TV, and Water.
Looking for responsible, quiet, considerate, neat individual.
Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Gym, 2 pool tables, 2 saunas, entertainment room, 4 barbecues with dining tables are currently being remodeling.
About me:
I am a middle aged woman, neat, friendly, and active. I dont smoke or drink. I also have a rescue dog, he is very calm and most of the time just lays like a stuffed animal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
5334 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5334 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 5334 Lindley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5334 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5334 Lindley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5334 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5334 Lindley Avenue offers parking.
Does 5334 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5334 Lindley Avenue has a pool.
Does 5334 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5334 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 Lindley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

