Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

5333 ZELZAH Avenue

5333 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5333 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This beautiful large modem condo offers very open floor plan has eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and step down living room with fireplace. Large Master suite with Updated bathroom , included bonus room with room which can be use us as a 3rd bedroom or an office The unit has full top of the line stainless steel appliances (the oven was imported from Italy) and large walk-in pantry to make an amazing cook's kitchen which has been opened up with gorgeous curved arches to produce an open affect which compliments the rest of the open flow of the unit. The unit also has a new washer and dryer in a full size laundry room. The owner also installed surround sound and is leaving all the remote equipment! There is a large balcony with a new gas grill which is very private and looks out onto a lovely scenic view. The complex boasts two pools, large community rooms with tables to entertain and provide recreational past times. Also 2 underground, gated secure side-by-side parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 ZELZAH Avenue have any available units?
5333 ZELZAH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 ZELZAH Avenue have?
Some of 5333 ZELZAH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 ZELZAH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5333 ZELZAH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 ZELZAH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5333 ZELZAH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5333 ZELZAH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5333 ZELZAH Avenue offers parking.
Does 5333 ZELZAH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5333 ZELZAH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 ZELZAH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5333 ZELZAH Avenue has a pool.
Does 5333 ZELZAH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5333 ZELZAH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 ZELZAH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5333 ZELZAH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
