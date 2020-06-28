5333 ZELZAH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

This beautiful large modem condo offers very open floor plan has eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and step down living room with fireplace. Large Master suite with Updated bathroom , included bonus room with room which can be use us as a 3rd bedroom or an office The unit has full top of the line stainless steel appliances (the oven was imported from Italy) and large walk-in pantry to make an amazing cook's kitchen which has been opened up with gorgeous curved arches to produce an open affect which compliments the rest of the open flow of the unit. The unit also has a new washer and dryer in a full size laundry room. The owner also installed surround sound and is leaving all the remote equipment! There is a large balcony with a new gas grill which is very private and looks out onto a lovely scenic view. The complex boasts two pools, large community rooms with tables to entertain and provide recreational past times. Also 2 underground, gated secure side-by-side parking spaces.