5329 Vantage Ave

This apartment is a beautiful *recently renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime nieghborhood of valley village (north hollywood)!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.



Apartment features:

*open floor plan*

*large livingroom/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*mini kitchennet*

*elegant countertops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freashly painted*

*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*parquet wood flooring*

*lots of natrual light*

*a/c in unit*



building complex features:

*common area for tenants use*

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking:

yes



this apartmnet is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,750.00, DEPOSIT $1,750.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



