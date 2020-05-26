All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5329 Vantage Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5329 Vantage Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

5329 Vantage Ave

5329 Vantage Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5329 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *recently renovated* and very spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located in the prime nieghborhood of valley village (north hollywood)!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, elegant countertops and parquet wood flooring throughout the apartment.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natrual light and the complex also features common area for all tenants to enjoy.

Apartment features:
*open floor plan*
*large livingroom/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*mini kitchennet*
*elegant countertops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freashly painted*
*modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring*
*lots of natrual light*
*a/c in unit*

building complex features:
*common area for tenants use*
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking:
yes

this apartmnet is located close to the 101 and 405 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,750.00, DEPOSIT $1,750.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4885333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5329 Vantage Ave have any available units?
5329 Vantage Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5329 Vantage Ave have?
Some of 5329 Vantage Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5329 Vantage Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5329 Vantage Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5329 Vantage Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5329 Vantage Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5329 Vantage Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5329 Vantage Ave offers parking.
Does 5329 Vantage Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5329 Vantage Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5329 Vantage Ave have a pool?
No, 5329 Vantage Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5329 Vantage Ave have accessible units?
No, 5329 Vantage Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5329 Vantage Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5329 Vantage Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College