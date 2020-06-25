5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Stunning first floor two bedroom, two bathroom condo in the heart of Valley Village. As you walk into the house you are welcomed with a bright open living and dining space, perfect for entertaining. The chefs kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and high end cabinetry. Sweeping hardwood floors and recessed lighting are found throughout the entire house. In addition, there is an in unit washer and dryer, private two car tandem parking, secured gated entrance and club room. This condo is extremely centrally located close to transportation, shopping, Houses of Worship, coming soon No-Ho West and much more!