All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue

5315 Bellingham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5315 Bellingham Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
Stunning first floor two bedroom, two bathroom condo in the heart of Valley Village. As you walk into the house you are welcomed with a bright open living and dining space, perfect for entertaining. The chefs kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and high end cabinetry. Sweeping hardwood floors and recessed lighting are found throughout the entire house. In addition, there is an in unit washer and dryer, private two car tandem parking, secured gated entrance and club room. This condo is extremely centrally located close to transportation, shopping, Houses of Worship, coming soon No-Ho West and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue have any available units?
5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue have?
Some of 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue offers parking.
Does 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue have a pool?
No, 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 BELLINGHAM Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College