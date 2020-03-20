All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

5312 Denny Avenue

5312 Denny Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Denny Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

This very well maintained 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo is located in the heart of the Noho Arts District. Situated at the back of a small 7 unit complex and away from the street, this property is sure to please. Entering on the first floor you find a good sized living room open to the dining room and kitchen, which is appointed with granite counters and stainless appliances. For convenience there is also half a bath off the living area. Upstairs are the two good sized bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 full baths, and a closet with a washer/dryer hook-up. There is also a small private balcony off the master. The stairway from the 1st to 2nd floor and into the bedroom has newer wood flooring and there is fresh paint throughout. Gated parking sits beneath the building (2 tandem spots) and entrance to the building is through a security door. If you have been looking for a clean, well laid out place to call home, you must see this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Denny Avenue have any available units?
5312 Denny Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 Denny Avenue have?
Some of 5312 Denny Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Denny Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Denny Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Denny Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5312 Denny Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5312 Denny Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5312 Denny Avenue offers parking.
Does 5312 Denny Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Denny Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Denny Avenue have a pool?
No, 5312 Denny Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Denny Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5312 Denny Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Denny Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 Denny Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
