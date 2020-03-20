5312 Denny Avenue

Amenities

This very well maintained 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo is located in the heart of the Noho Arts District. Situated at the back of a small 7 unit complex and away from the street, this property is sure to please. Entering on the first floor you find a good sized living room open to the dining room and kitchen, which is appointed with granite counters and stainless appliances. For convenience there is also half a bath off the living area. Upstairs are the two good sized bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 full baths, and a closet with a washer/dryer hook-up. There is also a small private balcony off the master. The stairway from the 1st to 2nd floor and into the bedroom has newer wood flooring and there is fresh paint throughout. Gated parking sits beneath the building (2 tandem spots) and entrance to the building is through a security door. If you have been looking for a clean, well laid out place to call home, you must see this unit.