5307 DON PIO Drive

Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled residence Located on a beautiful tree lined Street, just South of Ventura Blvd. A unique combination of charm and modern amenities is the best way to describe this picket fenced house in a perfect location away from all the traffic yet close enough to walk to Starbucks, CVS & Monty's Steakhouse. Upon entry you will be greeted with hardwood floors, spacious Living room/Dining area & a fireplace located next to the remodeled Kitchen fully equipped with Stainless Appliances. Turn on the second fireplace in the romantic master bedroom with beautiful windows and an entry to the lush back yard with natural shades from mature trees and a bird nest. Whole Foods & Sprouts Farmer's Market are a stroll away. Washer/Dryer are included. The completely brand new ADU with full kitchen and bathroom also available to lease for a combined $5,500. This is a rare find