Los Angeles, CA
5307 DON PIO Drive
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

5307 DON PIO Drive

5307 Don Pio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Don Pio Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled residence Located on a beautiful tree lined Street, just South of Ventura Blvd. A unique combination of charm and modern amenities is the best way to describe this picket fenced house in a perfect location away from all the traffic yet close enough to walk to Starbucks, CVS & Monty's Steakhouse. Upon entry you will be greeted with hardwood floors, spacious Living room/Dining area & a fireplace located next to the remodeled Kitchen fully equipped with Stainless Appliances. Turn on the second fireplace in the romantic master bedroom with beautiful windows and an entry to the lush back yard with natural shades from mature trees and a bird nest. Whole Foods & Sprouts Farmer's Market are a stroll away. Washer/Dryer are included. The completely brand new ADU with full kitchen and bathroom also available to lease for a combined $5,500. This is a rare find

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 DON PIO Drive have any available units?
5307 DON PIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 DON PIO Drive have?
Some of 5307 DON PIO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 DON PIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5307 DON PIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 DON PIO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5307 DON PIO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5307 DON PIO Drive offer parking?
No, 5307 DON PIO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5307 DON PIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5307 DON PIO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 DON PIO Drive have a pool?
No, 5307 DON PIO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5307 DON PIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 5307 DON PIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 DON PIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 DON PIO Drive has units with dishwashers.

