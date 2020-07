Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage sauna

Excellent top-floor penthouse two bedroom condominium home. High end fixtures, finishes and appliances. Wood flooring, stone counters and tile baths. Quiet location in building with only one common wall, modern layout and plenty of closet space. Close to charming Brentwood Village shops and restaurants and close to the park. Two separate parking spots in a gated secure garage.