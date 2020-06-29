5274 crebs Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this prime Tarzana south of the blvd. family home that has been remodeled from top to bottom & reconfigured w/added square footage to the existing floor plan. The property has nice curb appeal w/a brand new roof, new landscaping & stone accents on the front siding & porch. There are beautiful wood floors throughout w/ tile in the bathrooms. All four bedrooms are en-suite, so each family member will have their own private bathroom. There is a powder room off the entry. The master addition has its own split system A/C & heater along w/a large walk-in closet & sliding glass door that leads out to the patio yard. The gorgeous kitchen has a nice size pantry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel Viking appliances & a breakfast bar to enjoy the mornings. There is an adjacent Formal Dining room. The kitchen opens to the Family Room w/ a fireplace & Living Room w/double doors leading to the exterior. The high ceilings & wood beams provide a nice accent to the overall ambiance of the interior. There is an abundance of recessed lighting in each room. The laundry room off the kitchen has a full-size washer/dryer, cabinetry above & provides direct garage access. The garage has custom built-in cabinetry, counter top space & is complete w/ a second refrigerator which comes in handy for extra food & drinks. The large rear yard is filled with lush landscaping, plants and trees, yet offers a tremendous amount of space and privacy to relax and enjoy or entertain by the pool & spa.