Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

5274 crebs Avenue

5274 Crebs Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5274 Crebs Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this prime Tarzana south of the blvd. family home that has been remodeled from top to bottom & reconfigured w/added square footage to the existing floor plan. The property has nice curb appeal w/a brand new roof, new landscaping & stone accents on the front siding & porch. There are beautiful wood floors throughout w/ tile in the bathrooms. All four bedrooms are en-suite, so each family member will have their own private bathroom. There is a powder room off the entry. The master addition has its own split system A/C & heater along w/a large walk-in closet & sliding glass door that leads out to the patio yard. The gorgeous kitchen has a nice size pantry, quartz counter tops, stainless steel Viking appliances & a breakfast bar to enjoy the mornings. There is an adjacent Formal Dining room. The kitchen opens to the Family Room w/ a fireplace & Living Room w/double doors leading to the exterior. The high ceilings & wood beams provide a nice accent to the overall ambiance of the interior. There is an abundance of recessed lighting in each room. The laundry room off the kitchen has a full-size washer/dryer, cabinetry above & provides direct garage access. The garage has custom built-in cabinetry, counter top space & is complete w/ a second refrigerator which comes in handy for extra food & drinks. The large rear yard is filled with lush landscaping, plants and trees, yet offers a tremendous amount of space and privacy to relax and enjoy or entertain by the pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5274 crebs Avenue have any available units?
5274 crebs Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5274 crebs Avenue have?
Some of 5274 crebs Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5274 crebs Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5274 crebs Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5274 crebs Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5274 crebs Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5274 crebs Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5274 crebs Avenue offers parking.
Does 5274 crebs Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5274 crebs Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5274 crebs Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5274 crebs Avenue has a pool.
Does 5274 crebs Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5274 crebs Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5274 crebs Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5274 crebs Avenue has units with dishwashers.

