Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5271 s. broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5271 s. broadway
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5271 s. broadway
5271 South Broadway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
5271 South Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Vernon-Main
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
commercial unit - Property Id: 279470
nice place to start a small business
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279470
Property Id 279470
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5778498)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5271 s. broadway have any available units?
5271 s. broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 5271 s. broadway currently offering any rent specials?
5271 s. broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5271 s. broadway pet-friendly?
No, 5271 s. broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 5271 s. broadway offer parking?
No, 5271 s. broadway does not offer parking.
Does 5271 s. broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5271 s. broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5271 s. broadway have a pool?
No, 5271 s. broadway does not have a pool.
Does 5271 s. broadway have accessible units?
No, 5271 s. broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 5271 s. broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5271 s. broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5271 s. broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5271 s. broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College