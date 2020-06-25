5265 Vantage Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful remodeled bright and light cozy 1 Bedroom unit, within a four-plex building, located in the beautiful city of Valley Village. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, microwave oven, refrigerator, and range, dual pane windows to reduce outside noise, beautiful original hardwood flooring, upgraded bathrooms, freshly painted throughout, spacious bedroom with lots of closet space. Recessed lighting with dimmer in living room. Copper plumbing throughout. Lots of sunlight and walking distance to shopping areas. Shared laundry facilities at no additional cost. Water, Sewage and Trash included in the rent. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Unit offers two parking spaces, one in-garage and one driveway space.