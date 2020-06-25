All apartments in Los Angeles
5265 Vantage Avenue

Location

5265 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled bright and light cozy 1 Bedroom unit, within a four-plex building, located in the beautiful city of Valley Village. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, microwave oven, refrigerator, and range, dual pane windows to reduce outside noise, beautiful original hardwood flooring, upgraded bathrooms, freshly painted throughout, spacious bedroom with lots of closet space. Recessed lighting with dimmer in living room. Copper plumbing throughout. Lots of sunlight and walking distance to shopping areas. Shared laundry facilities at no additional cost. Water, Sewage and Trash included in the rent. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Unit offers two parking spaces, one in-garage and one driveway space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5265 Vantage Avenue have any available units?
5265 Vantage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5265 Vantage Avenue have?
Some of 5265 Vantage Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5265 Vantage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5265 Vantage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5265 Vantage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5265 Vantage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5265 Vantage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5265 Vantage Avenue offers parking.
Does 5265 Vantage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5265 Vantage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5265 Vantage Avenue have a pool?
No, 5265 Vantage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5265 Vantage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5265 Vantage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5265 Vantage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5265 Vantage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

