Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

5262 VILLAGE Green

5262 Village Grn · No Longer Available
Location

5262 Village Grn, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Serene 2 bed + 1 bath downstairs unit FOR LEASE inside the highly sought-after National Historical complex, Village Green. Filled with natural light, this unit is located on 68 acres of lush grounds and mature trees at the foot Baldwin Hills, this charming 826 SF unit features gorgeous views to a beautiful grassy court yard from the bedroom and living area, new paint, re-varnished original parquet throughout, new kitchen floor, pristine bathroom, lots for closets, a private patio with direct access to the kitchen, and a detached garage for 1 car and more available parking in the complex. Be part of this 24-hour security patrolled, park-like living community also known for its various local events throughout the year, including jazz concerts, movie nights, neighbor's potlucks, and bird-watching tours. Close to LAX, Beverly Hills, DTLA, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, and walking & rolling distance to the Metro Expo Line and trendy Downtown Culver City. AVAILABLE 10/13. Will consider pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5262 VILLAGE Green have any available units?
5262 VILLAGE Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5262 VILLAGE Green have?
Some of 5262 VILLAGE Green's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5262 VILLAGE Green currently offering any rent specials?
5262 VILLAGE Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5262 VILLAGE Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 5262 VILLAGE Green is pet friendly.
Does 5262 VILLAGE Green offer parking?
Yes, 5262 VILLAGE Green offers parking.
Does 5262 VILLAGE Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5262 VILLAGE Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5262 VILLAGE Green have a pool?
No, 5262 VILLAGE Green does not have a pool.
Does 5262 VILLAGE Green have accessible units?
No, 5262 VILLAGE Green does not have accessible units.
Does 5262 VILLAGE Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5262 VILLAGE Green has units with dishwashers.

