5262 VILLAGE Green

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Serene 2 bed + 1 bath downstairs unit FOR LEASE inside the highly sought-after National Historical complex, Village Green. Filled with natural light, this unit is located on 68 acres of lush grounds and mature trees at the foot Baldwin Hills, this charming 826 SF unit features gorgeous views to a beautiful grassy court yard from the bedroom and living area, new paint, re-varnished original parquet throughout, new kitchen floor, pristine bathroom, lots for closets, a private patio with direct access to the kitchen, and a detached garage for 1 car and more available parking in the complex. Be part of this 24-hour security patrolled, park-like living community also known for its various local events throughout the year, including jazz concerts, movie nights, neighbor's potlucks, and bird-watching tours. Close to LAX, Beverly Hills, DTLA, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, and walking & rolling distance to the Metro Expo Line and trendy Downtown Culver City. AVAILABLE 10/13. Will consider pets