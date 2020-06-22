All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
525 WESTMINSTER Avenue
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:09 AM

525 WESTMINSTER Avenue

525 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

525 Westminster Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
Rare, furnished, charismatic abode situated in the heart of Venice just blocks from both Abbot Kinney and the Pacific Ocean. Indoor/outdoor living blends excitement and functionality in a thoughtful well-executed 4bd/4.5 bath floorplan, highlighting ample natural sunlight and making it an ideal family home. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors welcome and connect you from the kitchen, dining, and family rooms to the beautiful, private backyard where a pool, fire pit, and lounge area are available for your enjoyment. The second level includes two inviting bedrooms with ensuites plus an open landing, all with expansive doors that lead to a private balcony overlooking the backyard. On the top floor, you'll find the charming master suite plus a large private balcony and firepit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue have any available units?
525 WESTMINSTER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue have?
Some of 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
525 WESTMINSTER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue offers parking.
Does 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue has a pool.
Does 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 WESTMINSTER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College