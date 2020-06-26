All apartments in Los Angeles
525 N Highland Ave
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:07 AM

525 N Highland Ave

525 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

525 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
FULLY FURNISHED (kosher) home in the very desirable & walkable Hancock Park. The home features over 4,037 square feet of space including a large outdoor deck and beautiful pool / poolside seating area. The premises are very private and the house is fully surrounded by a 6.5+ foot tall gate. It is located very close to The Grove as well as plenty of other Bars & Restaurants. The house is a rare commodity with its huge master bedroom / bathroom, as well as a separate back house with its own full bathroom. The house is extremely spacious and very tastefully designed. Driveway fits up to 6 cars. Home exterior was recently repainted and improved with new finishes. Huge closets and plenty of storage space. Hardwood floors throughout. Full (Kosher) kitchen with everything you need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 N Highland Ave have any available units?
525 N Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 N Highland Ave have?
Some of 525 N Highland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
525 N Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N Highland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 525 N Highland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 525 N Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 525 N Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 525 N Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 N Highland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N Highland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 525 N Highland Ave has a pool.
Does 525 N Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 525 N Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 N Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
