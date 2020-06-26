525 N Highland Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

FULLY FURNISHED (kosher) home in the very desirable & walkable Hancock Park. The home features over 4,037 square feet of space including a large outdoor deck and beautiful pool / poolside seating area. The premises are very private and the house is fully surrounded by a 6.5+ foot tall gate. It is located very close to The Grove as well as plenty of other Bars & Restaurants. The house is a rare commodity with its huge master bedroom / bathroom, as well as a separate back house with its own full bathroom. The house is extremely spacious and very tastefully designed. Driveway fits up to 6 cars. Home exterior was recently repainted and improved with new finishes. Huge closets and plenty of storage space. Hardwood floors throughout. Full (Kosher) kitchen with everything you need.