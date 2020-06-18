All apartments in Los Angeles
5249 Newcastle Ave Unit #2

5249 Newcastle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5249 Newcastle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge Luxurious Townhouse in Sweet, Small Complex in Encino - Large garden townhouse with spacious deck. Only 4 units in this sweet, tranquil complex. - Very large 2 bedrooms with private baths.and walk in closets in each. Central heat and AC Dramatic, vaulted ceilings. Large windows let sunshine stream in gorgeous, zen like courtyard with beautiful greenery and fountain. 2-car Subterranean parking with tandem parking. Laminate wood floors throughout unit. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. Refrigerator and washer dryer included. Corner wooden bench seating for kitchen eating nook. Gas stove, dishwasher and microwave also included. Cozy fireplace in spacious living room and separate dining area with chandelier. Tons of closet space all throughout this huge condo offering comfort and convenience. Located in fantastic Encino area close to freeway, shops like Trader Joes, beautiful parks and great restaurants. Pets considered with additional deposit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

