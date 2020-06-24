5248 1/2 Almont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Stunning Views in El Sereno - One Bedroom single story unit in 4-unit building. On street Parking. Fully Refurbished one bedroom apartment, new kitchen counter-tops, newer fixtures, new windows, new a/c, new ceiling fans, new vinyl floors, very nice. Walk-able to Huntington Park Blvd, restaurants, coffee shops - a truly great location. 600 square feet and living space is very open and light with windows on all sides of unit. Private outdoor space for gardening and patio. SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5248-almont-st-los-angeles-ca-90032-usa-unit-5248-1-2/d9796d01-2e26-4b7c-bbeb-586607602bcc



(RLNE4802113)