Los Angeles, CA
5248 1/2 Almont Street
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

5248 1/2 Almont Street

5248 1/2 Almont St · No Longer Available
Location

5248 1/2 Almont St, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Stunning Views in El Sereno - One Bedroom single story unit in 4-unit building. On street Parking. Fully Refurbished one bedroom apartment, new kitchen counter-tops, newer fixtures, new windows, new a/c, new ceiling fans, new vinyl floors, very nice. Walk-able to Huntington Park Blvd, restaurants, coffee shops - a truly great location. 600 square feet and living space is very open and light with windows on all sides of unit. Private outdoor space for gardening and patio. SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5248-almont-st-los-angeles-ca-90032-usa-unit-5248-1-2/d9796d01-2e26-4b7c-bbeb-586607602bcc

(RLNE4802113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 1/2 Almont Street have any available units?
5248 1/2 Almont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5248 1/2 Almont Street have?
Some of 5248 1/2 Almont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 1/2 Almont Street currently offering any rent specials?
5248 1/2 Almont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 1/2 Almont Street pet-friendly?
No, 5248 1/2 Almont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5248 1/2 Almont Street offer parking?
No, 5248 1/2 Almont Street does not offer parking.
Does 5248 1/2 Almont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5248 1/2 Almont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 1/2 Almont Street have a pool?
No, 5248 1/2 Almont Street does not have a pool.
Does 5248 1/2 Almont Street have accessible units?
No, 5248 1/2 Almont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 1/2 Almont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5248 1/2 Almont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
