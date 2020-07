5246 BEEMAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FANTASTIC LOCATION. WALK TO NEARBY TEMPLES AND SHOPPING. SPACIOUS, TONS OF LIGHT AND CLOSET SPACE THROUGHOUT. MANY BUILT INS. GREAT FLOOR PLAN, FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM WITH GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS. DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS, NEWER FRIDGE, W/D. TWO CAR GARAGE BEHIND GATE, PLENTY OF PARKING. THIS IS A WONDERFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME! GARDENER INCLUDED. YARD HAS GRASS, FRUIT TREES & A PATIO AREA. NON SMOKING HOUSE. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT.GREAT HOUSE FOR SOMEONE WHO WORKS OR WRITES FROM HOME. PET DEPOSIT WILL BE REQUIRED IF APPLICABLE.