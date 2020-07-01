5246 Agnes Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Large 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with 2 Secure Gated Parking Spaces in a quiet building. Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and custom cabinets. Includes Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave. Central Air / Central Heat. Wood Flooring Throughout.



Lost of Closet Space, including Walk-in Closet. Laundry in Building. Walk to Metro Station on Chandler Blvd. Close to Jon''s Super Market and 101, 134 and 170 Freeways ** no pets please



apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/valley-village-ca?lid=12676541



No Pets Allowed



