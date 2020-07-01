All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

5246 Agnes Ave

5246 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5246 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Large 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom with 2 Secure Gated Parking Spaces in a quiet building. Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops and custom cabinets. Includes Refrigerator, Gas Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave. Central Air / Central Heat. Wood Flooring Throughout.

Lost of Closet Space, including Walk-in Closet. Laundry in Building. Walk to Metro Station on Chandler Blvd. Close to Jon''s Super Market and 101, 134 and 170 Freeways ** no pets please

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/valley-village-ca?lid=12676541

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5246 Agnes Ave have any available units?
5246 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5246 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 5246 Agnes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5246 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5246 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5246 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5246 Agnes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5246 Agnes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5246 Agnes Ave offers parking.
Does 5246 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5246 Agnes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5246 Agnes Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5246 Agnes Ave has a pool.
Does 5246 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 5246 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5246 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5246 Agnes Ave has units with dishwashers.

