5242 Kester Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Call Mary Alice Brady to schedule a showing: (323) 877-3537. Welcome to the most spacious, gated, 2 bedroom tri-level townhome on the Sherman Oaks rental market! With a 2-car attached private access garage, dual master suites with private baths, vaulted ceilings in one of the master suites, a rooftop deck, a ton of closet and storage space throughout, and a washer and dryer located on the upper level, this has everything you are looking for. The living room is huge and comes complete with a fireplace - opening to the dining area and remodeled galley kitchen, which includes all appliances. There is also a half bath on the lower level, perfect your for guests. Small dogs and cats are welcome, per HOA rules. Brand new carpet is also being installed. Don't miss this opportunity to rent in central Sherman Oaks!