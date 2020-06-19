All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5242 Kester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5242 Kester Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5242 Kester Avenue

5242 Kester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5242 Kester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Call Mary Alice Brady to schedule a showing: (323) 877-3537. Welcome to the most spacious, gated, 2 bedroom tri-level townhome on the Sherman Oaks rental market! With a 2-car attached private access garage, dual master suites with private baths, vaulted ceilings in one of the master suites, a rooftop deck, a ton of closet and storage space throughout, and a washer and dryer located on the upper level, this has everything you are looking for. The living room is huge and comes complete with a fireplace - opening to the dining area and remodeled galley kitchen, which includes all appliances. There is also a half bath on the lower level, perfect your for guests. Small dogs and cats are welcome, per HOA rules. Brand new carpet is also being installed. Don't miss this opportunity to rent in central Sherman Oaks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 Kester Avenue have any available units?
5242 Kester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5242 Kester Avenue have?
Some of 5242 Kester Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5242 Kester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Kester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Kester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5242 Kester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5242 Kester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5242 Kester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5242 Kester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5242 Kester Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Kester Avenue have a pool?
No, 5242 Kester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5242 Kester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5242 Kester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Kester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5242 Kester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College