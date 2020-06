Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom cottage in an excellent Venice location. This lovely property features hardwood floors, beautifully landscaped gardens, and a sense of serenity. The home also has a large outdoor patio, great for entertaining. Inside laundry and off-street parking for two cars.