Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:45 PM

524 w 50th Street Los Angeles

524 West 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

524 West 50th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73feac7076 ---- Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom includes a gated property and a covered garage for 2 cars . This is an amazing opportunity to move to a brand new unit. New appliances, all stainless, Air conditioning and a confortable bathroom! Stone counter tops, new floors you name it, this unit has it all. The best in the neighborhood by far. Price subjected to availability. Require Fair credit score. Require proof of income. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles have any available units?
524 w 50th Street Los Angeles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles have?
Some of 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles currently offering any rent specials?
524 w 50th Street Los Angeles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles pet-friendly?
No, 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles offer parking?
Yes, 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles offers parking.
Does 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles have a pool?
No, 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles does not have a pool.
Does 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles have accessible units?
No, 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles does not have accessible units.
Does 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 w 50th Street Los Angeles does not have units with dishwashers.

