All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 5238 Denny Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
5238 Denny Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

5238 Denny Avenue

5238 Denny Avenue · (818) 365-8111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5238 Denny Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PROFESSIONALLY FURNISHED 2 Bedroom + 2 Baths Mid-Century Home located in the heart of the NOHO arts district with Approx. 1000 sq.ft - completely remodeled in 2019/ Walking distance to shops, restaurants, & public transportation, Bright & Open floor plan - living/dining area with flat-screen tv, Large kitchen with quartz countertops, self-closing cabinets/drawers, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer. Each room with it's own flat-screen tv, Master bedroom- private bathroom & walk-in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5238 Denny Avenue have any available units?
5238 Denny Avenue has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5238 Denny Avenue have?
Some of 5238 Denny Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5238 Denny Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5238 Denny Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5238 Denny Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5238 Denny Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5238 Denny Avenue offer parking?
No, 5238 Denny Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5238 Denny Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5238 Denny Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5238 Denny Avenue have a pool?
No, 5238 Denny Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5238 Denny Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5238 Denny Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5238 Denny Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5238 Denny Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5238 Denny Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity