5238 Coney Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5238 Coney Road

5238 E Coney Road · No Longer Available
Location

5238 E Coney Road, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Available Now For Lease!
This quaint home features so much charm.

Beautiful 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM home in University Hills.
Enormous yard with an amazing VIEW. Front and back PATIO.
Real WOOD and CERAMIC tile floors run throughout.
Washer and dryer HOOK-UPS.
One car GARAGE along with another off-street PARKING space.
Desert low maintenance, low water landscaping.
Stove/Oven Included.

Extremely private location.
Centrally located: Within minutes to Downtown LA, LA USC Medical, Pasadena, Alhambra, East LA.
Easy freeway access to: 710, 5, 10, and 101.
Walking distance to Cal State LA.

DTLA, CSULA, El Sereno, City Terrace, DTLA, Cottage, Bungalow, Yard, Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5238 Coney Road have any available units?
5238 Coney Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5238 Coney Road have?
Some of 5238 Coney Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5238 Coney Road currently offering any rent specials?
5238 Coney Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5238 Coney Road pet-friendly?
No, 5238 Coney Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5238 Coney Road offer parking?
Yes, 5238 Coney Road offers parking.
Does 5238 Coney Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5238 Coney Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5238 Coney Road have a pool?
No, 5238 Coney Road does not have a pool.
Does 5238 Coney Road have accessible units?
No, 5238 Coney Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5238 Coney Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5238 Coney Road does not have units with dishwashers.
