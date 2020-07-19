5238 Coney Road

Amenities
Available Now For Lease!
This quaint home features so much charm.
Beautiful 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM home in University Hills.
Enormous yard with an amazing VIEW. Front and back PATIO.
Real WOOD and CERAMIC tile floors run throughout.
Washer and dryer HOOK-UPS.
One car GARAGE along with another off-street PARKING space.
Desert low maintenance, low water landscaping.
Stove/Oven Included.
Extremely private location.
Centrally located: Within minutes to Downtown LA, LA USC Medical, Pasadena, Alhambra, East LA.
Easy freeway access to: 710, 5, 10, and 101.
Walking distance to Cal State LA.
DTLA, CSULA, El Sereno, City Terrace, DTLA, Cottage, Bungalow, Yard, Hospital.