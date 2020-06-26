5227 Bellaire Avenue

Amenities

Welcome Home!! This gorgeous remodeled home on a wonderfully friendly street, has just been completed with beautifully updated details & original charm throughout! This light and bright 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has high quality details, and lush entertaining space in the enormous backyard. The home features a cohesive floor plan, beautifully remodeled kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, custom cabinetry and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining family and friends. The Master Bedroom is complete with an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in closet, and large windows with natural light and views into your beautiful, private yard. Additional Features include; Custom-built kitchen, all-new flooring throughout, completely remodeled bathrooms, entirely new HVAC system, double-paned windows, top-of-line security system, Ring Doorbell, Covered backyard patio, Storage Shed, and so much more! Within walking distance to Walgreens, Ralphs, and Whole Foods! Can come furnished at $5,000/Month. Garage NOT included in lease but Storage Shed will be included. Available to lease beginning September 1st.