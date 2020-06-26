All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

5227 Bellaire Avenue

5227 Bellaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5227 Bellaire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Welcome Home!! This gorgeous remodeled home on a wonderfully friendly street, has just been completed with beautifully updated details & original charm throughout! This light and bright 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has high quality details, and lush entertaining space in the enormous backyard. The home features a cohesive floor plan, beautifully remodeled kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, custom cabinetry and breakfast bar perfect for entertaining family and friends. The Master Bedroom is complete with an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in closet, and large windows with natural light and views into your beautiful, private yard. Additional Features include; Custom-built kitchen, all-new flooring throughout, completely remodeled bathrooms, entirely new HVAC system, double-paned windows, top-of-line security system, Ring Doorbell, Covered backyard patio, Storage Shed, and so much more! Within walking distance to Walgreens, Ralphs, and Whole Foods! Can come furnished at $5,000/Month. Garage NOT included in lease but Storage Shed will be included. Available to lease beginning September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Bellaire Avenue have any available units?
5227 Bellaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5227 Bellaire Avenue have?
Some of 5227 Bellaire Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 Bellaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Bellaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Bellaire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5227 Bellaire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5227 Bellaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5227 Bellaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 5227 Bellaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 Bellaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Bellaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 5227 Bellaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5227 Bellaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5227 Bellaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Bellaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5227 Bellaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
