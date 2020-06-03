All apartments in Los Angeles
5224 Woodlake Avenue

Location

5224 Woodlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
An architectural unique house in desirable Woodland Hills. Island Kitchen with granite counters. All bathrooms w/granite .High ceiling family room with fireplace. 2 bedrooms upstairs. two bedrooms downstairs.Very large master bedroom with balcony. house has gate.Local schools- El camino real High school . Close to Ventura Blvd and Westfield Topanga.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5224 Woodlake Avenue have any available units?
5224 Woodlake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5224 Woodlake Avenue have?
Some of 5224 Woodlake Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5224 Woodlake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5224 Woodlake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5224 Woodlake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5224 Woodlake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5224 Woodlake Avenue offer parking?
No, 5224 Woodlake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5224 Woodlake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5224 Woodlake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5224 Woodlake Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5224 Woodlake Avenue has a pool.
Does 5224 Woodlake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5224 Woodlake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5224 Woodlake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5224 Woodlake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
