5224 Woodlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367 Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
An architectural unique house in desirable Woodland Hills. Island Kitchen with granite counters. All bathrooms w/granite .High ceiling family room with fireplace. 2 bedrooms upstairs. two bedrooms downstairs.Very large master bedroom with balcony. house has gate.Local schools- El camino real High school . Close to Ventura Blvd and Westfield Topanga.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5224 Woodlake Avenue have any available units?
