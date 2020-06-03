5224 Woodlake Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

An architectural unique house in desirable Woodland Hills. Island Kitchen with granite counters. All bathrooms w/granite .High ceiling family room with fireplace. 2 bedrooms upstairs. two bedrooms downstairs.Very large master bedroom with balcony. house has gate.Local schools- El camino real High school . Close to Ventura Blvd and Westfield Topanga.