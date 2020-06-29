All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408

5217 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Guardian Arms has availability for immediate move-in! This 750 sq ft, unit is an amazing place to live. Just blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralph s, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village. There's plenty of Thai food near by and the metro right down the street.

You will be more than pleased with this classic Hollywood style apartment. This one bedroom features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors, upgraded bathrooms, large walk-in closets, spacious living areas and so much more! The units here have plenty of windows to let lots of light in.

The building has secured/gated/reserved parking available to rent as well as onsite laundry.

***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!

Sorry, but we don t allow pets. You must make 3x the rent from your gross income and have a credit score above 600 to qualify. There is a non-refundable application fee. of $40. We do not accept section 8. We do not accept 3rd party checks.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5425764)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 have any available units?
5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 have?
Some of 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 offers parking.
Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 have a pool?
No, 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 have accessible units?
No, 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
