5217 Hollywood Blvd Apt 408

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Guardian Arms has availability for immediate move-in! This 750 sq ft, unit is an amazing place to live. Just blocks from Griffith Park, you can hike up to the observatory, Mount Hollywood, and the Hollywood sign without ever getting in the car! Also walking distance to Ralph s, Jumba Juice, Starbucks, Franklin Village and Los Feliz Village. There's plenty of Thai food near by and the metro right down the street.



You will be more than pleased with this classic Hollywood style apartment. This one bedroom features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors, upgraded bathrooms, large walk-in closets, spacious living areas and so much more! The units here have plenty of windows to let lots of light in.



The building has secured/gated/reserved parking available to rent as well as onsite laundry.



***TEXT*** Kesh at 805 452 1431 come and take a look today!



Sorry, but we don t allow pets. You must make 3x the rent from your gross income and have a credit score above 600 to qualify. There is a non-refundable application fee. of $40. We do not accept section 8. We do not accept 3rd party checks.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5425764)