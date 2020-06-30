5215 VIA DONTE

5215 South via Donte, Los Angeles, CA 90292 Venice
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Exceptional architectural on coveted waterfront location in Silver Strand. Thoughtful attention to detail & design create spacious yet intimate living spaces. The beautiful hardwoods & stone finishes complement the open floor plan. Oversized glass doors & corner windows highlight water views providing abundant light throughout. A steel door opens to dramatic 3-story entry with gorgeous wraparound staircase. Soaring ceilings & wall space to highlight art. Updated kitchen with water views & generous center island. A family room with large glass door reveals exquisite garden patio with view to the canal & sailboats. Living room with floor to ceiling glass creates a wonderful entertaining space. Fab MBR with sitting room w/ views to the water and sailboats. Luxurious master bath & generous walk-in closet. Cool office & 2 addl bedrooms each with en suite baths. 3rd floor with huge bonus room or 4th BR with roof deck and bath. 3-car garage. Hear the waves crashing & breathe the fresh air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
