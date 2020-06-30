All apartments in Los Angeles
5215 VIA DONTE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:15 AM

5215 VIA DONTE

5215 South via Donte · No Longer Available
Location

5215 South via Donte, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional architectural on coveted waterfront location in Silver Strand. Thoughtful attention to detail & design create spacious yet intimate living spaces. The beautiful hardwoods & stone finishes complement the open floor plan. Oversized glass doors & corner windows highlight water views providing abundant light throughout. A steel door opens to dramatic 3-story entry with gorgeous wraparound staircase. Soaring ceilings & wall space to highlight art. Updated kitchen with water views & generous center island. A family room with large glass door reveals exquisite garden patio with view to the canal & sailboats. Living room with floor to ceiling glass creates a wonderful entertaining space. Fab MBR with sitting room w/ views to the water and sailboats. Luxurious master bath & generous walk-in closet. Cool office & 2 addl bedrooms each with en suite baths. 3rd floor with huge bonus room or 4th BR with roof deck and bath. 3-car garage. Hear the waves crashing & breathe the fresh air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 VIA DONTE have any available units?
5215 VIA DONTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 VIA DONTE have?
Some of 5215 VIA DONTE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 VIA DONTE currently offering any rent specials?
5215 VIA DONTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 VIA DONTE pet-friendly?
No, 5215 VIA DONTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5215 VIA DONTE offer parking?
Yes, 5215 VIA DONTE offers parking.
Does 5215 VIA DONTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 VIA DONTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 VIA DONTE have a pool?
No, 5215 VIA DONTE does not have a pool.
Does 5215 VIA DONTE have accessible units?
No, 5215 VIA DONTE does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 VIA DONTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 VIA DONTE does not have units with dishwashers.

